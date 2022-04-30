Ukraine says it has repulsed further Russian attacks in Donbas region

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has warned that Moscow is preparing to intensify its assault in the east of the country.

Also in the programme: an optical illusion in the sky; and wildfires spreading through one of the coldest places on Earth.

(Photo: A Ukrainian service member inspects a destroyed Russian Armoured Personnel Carrier, Ukraine April 30, 2022. CREDIT: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)