Fighting in eastern Ukraine intensifies
Ukraine says it has repulsed further Russian attacks in Donbas region
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has warned that Moscow is preparing to intensify its assault in the east of the country.
Also in the programme: an optical illusion in the sky; and wildfires spreading through one of the coldest places on Earth.
(Photo: A Ukrainian service member inspects a destroyed Russian Armoured Personnel Carrier, Ukraine April 30, 2022. CREDIT: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Yesterday 20:06GMT
