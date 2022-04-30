Main content

Fighting in eastern Ukraine intensifies

Ukraine says it has repulsed further Russian attacks in Donbas region

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has warned that Moscow is preparing to intensify its assault in the east of the country.

Also in the programme: an optical illusion in the sky; and wildfires spreading through one of the coldest places on Earth.

(Photo: A Ukrainian service member inspects a destroyed Russian Armoured Personnel Carrier, Ukraine April 30, 2022. CREDIT: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Yesterday 20:06GMT
Russia says it's evacuated over one million Ukrainians

01/05/2022 12:06 GMT

