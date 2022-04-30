Main content

Russia says it’s evacuated over one million Ukrainians

A Ukrainian father says he was taken by Russian forces from near Kyiv and tortured

Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, has told Chinese state media that more than a million people have been evacuated from Ukraine to Russia since the start of the fighting. Nikita Horban, who was taken with his father from the Kyiv region, describes how he was tortured and sent to the Russian city of Kursk before being returned to Ukraine as part of a prisoner swap.

Also in the programme: We'll hear from the British Virgin Islands' acting prime minister after his boss was arrested for alleged drug trafficking and money laundering; and why wildfires are springing up in one of the coldest places on earth.

Photo: Nikita Horban, who says he was seized and tortured in Russia, sits in a medical facility in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine Credit: BBC

