Also in the programme: the former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been jailed for two and a half years for hiding £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts. The elected leader of the British Virgin Islands has appeared in a US court on drugs and money laundering charges, hours after an inquiry into corruption and bad governance recommended the UK impose direct rule on the territory. And we hear about plans to ration water in Chile's capital Santiago.

