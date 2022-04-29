Main content

Mariupol: no sign of evacuation from Azovstal steel plant

The wife of a Ukrainian marine in Mariupol tells us that conditions inside the Azovstal steel plant are desperate

Also in the programme: the former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been jailed for two and a half years for hiding £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts. The elected leader of the British Virgin Islands has appeared in a US court on drugs and money laundering charges, hours after an inquiry into corruption and bad governance recommended the UK impose direct rule on the territory. And we hear about plans to ration water in Chile's capital Santiago.

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Estonia PM: Russia should be pushed back from Ukraine

Next

30/04/2022 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.