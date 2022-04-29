Main content
Estonia PM: Russia should be pushed back from Ukraine
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Estonia's prime minister tells Newshour Russia should be expelled from Ukraine and "pushed back to Russia".
Also in the programme: The Afghan former general who says he's leading an insurgency against the Taliban; the premier of a British overseas territory arrested in the US on drugs charges; the displaced orphans of Ukraine; and bringing Japanese Animation to the British stage.
(Photo: Estonian PM, Kaja Kallas. Credit: EPA)
Today 13:06GMT
