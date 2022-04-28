Rockets strike Kyiv during an official visit by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Rockets strike the Ukrainian capital during an official visit to the city by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

Also in the programme: a study suggests climate change will increase the risk of pandemics, by accelerating the exchange of viruses between species; and we hear from a Ukrainian Red Cross volunteer captured by Russian soldiers and taken to Belarus, and then Russia.

(Photo: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shake hands at a joint news conference, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine 28 April 2022. Credit: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko)