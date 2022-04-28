Main content

UN chief visits mass graves in Bucha

The secretary general of the United Nations visits mass graves outside Kyiv

The secretary general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has called on Russia to cooperate with the International Criminal Court in its investigations into alleged war crimes carried out by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Also on the programme, protesters calling for the government of Sri Lanka to step down as the country faces the worst crisis since independence. And, scientists say that a tooth from a 205 million-year old sea creature may change our understanding of the earth's earliest predators.

(Photo: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits Ukraine 28/04/2022 Reuters)

