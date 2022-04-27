Main content

Russia stops gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland

Russia demands payment in roubles but Poland and Bulgaria refuse to comply

Bulgaria receives more than 90% of its gas from Russia - we hear from the Bulgarian energy minister.

Also on the programme, in the Philippines election, the Marcoses think all is forgiven as the family bids for highest office once more; and the wildlife conservationists saving the snow leopard from extinction in India.

(Photo: Protest in Riga to demand a faster abandonment of Russia's energy resources Credit: EPA/TOMS KALNINS)

