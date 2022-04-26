The United Nations has taken its grievances about Russia's invasion of Ukraine directly to the Russian president.

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, told Vladimir Putin that his invasion fully contradicted the constitution of the UN charter, but insisted he was visiting Moscow as a "messenger of peace".

Also in the programme: An interview with a Russian member of parliament; we hear from the wife of an opposition activist jailed for speaking out about the war; and we discuss the future of Twitter - under Elon Musk.

(Photo shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Credit: Maxim Shipenkov/Reuters)