UN chief highlights Ukraine concerns in Moscow visit

The United Nations has taken its grievances about Russia's invasion of Ukraine directly to the Russian president.

Today was the day the United Nations took its grievances about Russia's invasion of Ukraine directly to the Russian president.

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, told Vladimir Putin that his invasion fully contradicted the constitution of the UN charter, but insisted he was visiting Moscow as a "messenger of peace".

Also in the programme: An interview with a Russian member of parliament; we hear from the wife of an opposition activist jailed for speaking out about the war; and we discuss the future of Twitter - under Elon Musk.

(Photo shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Credit: Maxim Shipenkov/Reuters)

