UN Secretary General in Moscow for talks on humanitarian crisis

The UN Secretary General is in Russia for talks on humanitarian assistance in Ukraine

The UN Secretary General has called for immediate humanitarian assistance for civilians caught up in the war in Ukraine. Antonio Guterres is in Moscow to speak with Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.

Also in the programme: Malcolm Nance is a former US Navy sailor and TV pundit who decided to join Ukraine’s International Legion. He explains why he made this decision, and what is he is seeing on the ground in Ukraine.

(Photo: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits Moscow. April 26, 2022. Credit: Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS)

Business-as-usual at start of Macron's second term

26/04/2022 20:06 GMT

