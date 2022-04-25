Main content

Business-as-usual at start of Macron's second term

Emmanuel Macron is the first French president in 20 years to win re-election, but it came amid a high number of abstentions, a lack of enthusiasm for his candidacy, and a record number of votes for the far-right.

Yet he has done something no other French president has achieved before: winning re-election while still being in charge of his own government. We'll hear from voters in Paris about what they want to see the centrist achieve.

Also in the programme: the board of Twitter has agreed to a $44bn takeover offer from the billionaire Elon Musk; a Turkish court sentences the activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala to life in prison; and we'll hear from the Ukrainian soldiers on the front line of Russia's offensive in the east.

(Photo shows Emmanuel Macron waving to supporters. Credit: Christophe Petit Tesson/European Pressphoto Agency)

