Emmanuel Macron is the first French President in 20 years to win re-election. With record numbers of votes for his far right rival and a high level of abstentions, what kind of challenges could he face in his second five year term?

Also in this programme: The US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin promises hundreds of millions of dollars more in military aid for Ukraine; and reports that Twitter is poised to accept billionaire Elon Musk's offer to buy the company.

(Photo: French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech after winning the second round of the French presidential election. Credit: EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson)