As Ukraine's President Zelensky prepares to meet the US Secretaries of State and Defense in Kyiv, we ask what he wants and needs now from the US.

As Ukraine's President Zelensky prepares to meet the US Secretaries of State and Defense in Kyiv, we ask what he wants and needs now from the US.

We hear from locked-down Shanghai as daily deaths from CIOVID-19 reach a new high of 39. And we're live from Paris as French voters choose their next President, in a tight race between the incumbent Emanuel Macron and the far right challenger Marine Le Pen.

(Image: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky answers questions from journalists during an underground press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, 23 April 2022 / Credit: EPA / Sergey Dolzhenko)