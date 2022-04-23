Main content

New attacks on Odesa

The Ukrainian port city of Odesa has been struck by a volley of Russian cruise missiles.

At least eight people have been killed in a Russian missile strike on a residential block of flats in the Black Sea port of Odesa, Ukraine's third biggest city. We speak to a local member of parliament.

Also on the programme, would a change in leadership following tomorrow's French elections affect the country's presence in Africa's Sahel region? And we take a look at the ‘age of the strongman’ with author Gideon Rachman.

(Photo: Members of the emergency team work near a residential building damaged by a missile strike in Odesa today; Credit: REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko)

