Russia appears to threaten Moldova

A senior Russian commander has said Moscow seeks "control over the south of Ukraine" that could provide access to Moldova's Russian-backed breakaway region of Transnistria.

Senior Russian commander Major General Rustam Minnekayev was quoted in state media as saying that Moscow seeks "control over the south of Ukraine", which he claimed would give Moscow access to the Russian-backed separatist region of Transnistria in Moldova. We hear reaction from a former Moldovan MP and ambassador to the US.

Russia has yet again promised to allow civilians trapped in Mariupol to leave - we hear live from Ukraine with the latest.

And why far right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen attracts more young voters than ever before.

(Image: Russian tanks / Credit: Reuters)

