France's presidential rivals in a final push for votes

President Macron warns nothing has been decided, despite his poll lead over Marine Le Pen.

In the final hours of campaigning, President Emmanuel Macron has warned that nothing has been decided, despite a lead in the opinion polls over his rival Marine Le Pen. Newshour's James Coomarasamy reports from Dijon.

Also in the programme: The UN says civilians were summarily executed in the Ukrainian town of Bucha; and why the British Royal family are having to tread more carefully on their official tours of the Caribbean.

(Photo: Official campaign posters of 2022 French presidential election candidates are displayed in Dammartin-en-Serve. Credit: Reuters/Benoit Tessier)

