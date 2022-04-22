Main content

Last day of campaigning before French election run-off

It's the last day of campaigning before the French presidential election run-off between the incumbent centrist Emmanuel Macron and his hard-right challenger Marine Le Pen.

We'll hear from Newshour's James Coomarasamy in Dijon in the east of France about how voters across the political spectrum are united around cost-of-living concerns and how this could affect the vote.

We'll hear from Newshour's James Coomarasamy in Dijon in the east of France about how voters across the political spectrum are united around cost-of-living concerns and how this could affect the vote.

Also in the programme: a Russian general says the aim of the offensive is to take control of the whole of southern and eastern Ukraine; how the war is pushing up food prices around the world and what that means for already impoverished South Sudan; and after a three-year upgrade, the world's largest particle accelerator resumes work.

(Photo shows Official campaign posters of 2022 French presidential election candidates are displayed on a billboard in Herbeville. Credit: Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

