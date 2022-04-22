It's the last day of campaigning before the French presidential election run-off between the incumbent centrist Emmanuel Macron and his hard-right challenger Marine Le Pen.

We'll hear from Newshour's James Coomarasamy in Dijon in the east of France about how voters across the political spectrum are united around cost-of-living concerns and how this could affect the vote.

Also in the programme: a Russian general says the aim of the offensive is to take control of the whole of southern and eastern Ukraine; how the war is pushing up food prices around the world and what that means for already impoverished South Sudan; and after a three-year upgrade, the world's largest particle accelerator resumes work.

(Photo shows Official campaign posters of 2022 French presidential election candidates are displayed on a billboard in Herbeville. Credit: Benoit Tessier/Reuters)