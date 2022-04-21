Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his troops to seal off Ukrainian defenders inside the besieged port city of Mariupol. Some Ukrainian forces are still holding out. We'll hear from a commander inside the Azovstal steel plant.

Also today: A series of bomb attacks across Afghanistan have left dozens of people dead; and the women of Myanmar who have taken up arms against the military junta.

(Photo: Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, 21/04/2022. Credit: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko