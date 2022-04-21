Main content

Putin orders troops to seal off Mariupol steel works

The Russian President seals a plant with Ukrainian fighters and civilians inside.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his troops to seal off Ukrainian defenders inside the besieged port city of Mariupol. Some Ukrainian forces are still holding out. We'll hear from a commander inside the Azovstal steel plant.

Also today: A series of bomb attacks across Afghanistan have left dozens of people dead; and the women of Myanmar who have taken up arms against the military junta.

(Photo: Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, 21/04/2022. Credit: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

