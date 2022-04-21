Main content

Russia claims it controls Mariupol

Russia claims it controls Mariupol and it has abandoned plans to storm the steelworks; Ukraine says the battle is not over.

Russia says it controls Mariupol but Vladimir Putin orders his troops not to storm the Azovstal steel plant, where the last group of Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol is holding out

Moscow has promised a tight blockade on the industrial zone, but Ukraine says the battle for the port city is not over.

Also in the programme: We hear from some of the women of Myanmar who have taken up arms against the military junta, and how indigenous Sami art - instead of Nordic artworks - is being showcased at the Venice Biennale for the first time.

(Photo shows damaged buildings, with the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works plant in the background, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

