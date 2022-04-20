Main content

Evacuation of Mariupol fails

Ukraine says evacuation of Mariupol residents did not go to plan.

Ukraine's deputy prime minister has said an attempt to evacuate several thousand of the remaining civilians trapped in the devastated southern city of Mariupol has not gone to plan. The US ambassador to Kiyv, Kristina Kvien, blames Russia.

Also in the programme: Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarussian players; and Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen go head-to-head in TV debate.

(Picture: A woman with a sign reading "Save Mariupol" and her hands tied on her back attends a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Prague, Czech Republic. Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ukraine appeals once again for civilians to be extracted from Mariupol

Next

21/04/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.