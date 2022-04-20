Ukraine says evacuation of Mariupol residents did not go to plan.

Ukraine's deputy prime minister has said an attempt to evacuate several thousand of the remaining civilians trapped in the devastated southern city of Mariupol has not gone to plan. The US ambassador to Kiyv, Kristina Kvien, blames Russia.

Also in the programme: Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarussian players; and Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen go head-to-head in TV debate.

(Picture: A woman with a sign reading "Save Mariupol" and her hands tied on her back attends a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Prague, Czech Republic. Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny)