A deadline issued by Russia for Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to surrender has passed with no sign that the defenders have surrendered.

A deadline issued by Russia for Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to surrender has passed with no sign that the defenders have surrendered. We hear from a former resident of Mariupol whose grandmother remains within the besieged city.

Also on the programme, the Solomon Islands in the Pacific has signed a wide-ranging security pact with China. And it's the final French presidential debate tonight ahead of the vote on Sunday. Will Marine Le Pen be able to persuade voters to choose her over incumbent President Macron?

(Picture: A local resident walks past a building destroyed in the southern port city of Mariupol. Credit: Reuters / Ermochenko)