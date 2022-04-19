Ukrainian forces say they're holding the line in the east of the country

On the first full day of the Russian offensive to capture the Donbas, Ukrainian forces say they're holding the line in the east of the country against a broad attack, despite intense bombardment in the Luhansk region.

Also in the programme: the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, has given what he called a wholehearted apology to parliament after he was fined for breaking Covid lockdown laws; and a Hazara student in Kabul tells us what life is like now for the predominantly Shia ethnic group on the day that six Hazara pupils were killed in a suspected targeted bomb attack.

(Photo: A Ukrainian serviceman with a dog stands on a position in a zone between Luhansk and Donetsk areas, Ukraine, 18 April 2022, amid increasing Russian troops activity. Credit: EPA/STR)