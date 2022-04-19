Main content

Russia attacks Ukraine’s Eastern front line

Russia attacks along the 300-mile front line in the eastern Donbas region in Ukraine.

Russian forces are attacking along the entire 300-mile front line in the eastern Donbas region in Ukraine. Russian-backed fighters are also attempting to storm an industrial complex in the city of Mariupol where a thousand people are taking refuge. Also on the programme: India has been accused of undercounting its number of coronavirus deaths by an estimated 3.5 million and a new study suggests that excess weight significantly increases women’s risk of developing womb cancer.

(Photo: Russia's military focus is now on the Donbas region. AFP via Getty Images)

