Main content

Russia bombards cities across Ukraine

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Ukraine says Russian bombardment of cities across the country has killed at least nine people. Seven died when multiple missiles hit the western city of Lviv, which had largely escaped attack until now.

Russian state television has shown two British fighters captured in Ukraine asking for Britain's prime minister to help secure their release.

Also, doctors across Sri Lanka say hospitals are running out of medicines and essential supplies as the country's economic crisis worsens.

(Photo: Seven people died when multiple missiles hit the western city of Lviv, which had largely escaped attack until now. Credit: Reuters)

