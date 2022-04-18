Main content

Russian missiles strike Lviv

Russian forces have bombarded several Ukrainian cities including Lviv in the west

Russian forces have bombarded several Ukrainian cities including Lviv in the west. Seven people were killed after four missiles hit three military warehouses and one civilian target on the edge of the city. We'll hear the latest from BBC correspondents across Ukraine.

Also coming up on the programme: the authorities in Shanghai have reported their first official coronavirus deaths since 2020; and how NASA is beaming a message into outer space that will tell alien civilisations how to find us.

(Photo shows one of the sites targeted by Russian missile strike in Lviv, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters / Pavlo Palamarchuk)

