After weeks of street fighting, air strikes and massive destruction, the fierce battle for the Ukrainian port of Mariupol has now become a battle for its steelworks.

We'll hear the latest as Ukraine's remaining troops gather for what Russia wants to be their last stand. Ukraine's prime minister Denys Shmyhal says the port city hasn't fallen because Ukraine's soldiers will fight to the end.

Also in the programme: we'll hear about the similarities between Russia's aggression in Chechnya and in Ukraine, and the violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims in several Indian cities after incitement during religious festivals.

(Photo shows the Illich Steel and Iron Works in city of Mariupol, Ukraine on 15 April 2022. Credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)