Main content

Mariupol ignores Russia surrender deadline

The besieged Ukrainian port city has been under bombardment for weeks.

There's no sign that the Ukrainian soldiers defending the port city have heeded a Russian demand to surrender as a deadline passed. We hear from Simon Shuster, a reporter who’s currently in Kyiv and has been talking to one of the soldiers still holding out in Mariupol.

Also in the programme: how a Ukrainian celebrity chef is feeding refugees with big bowls of beetroot-based food during the war; and we'll hear about happiness, Finland-style.

(Photo: An Ukrainian flag near a destroyed building in Mariupol. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russia bombs Kyiv for a second consecutive day

Next

17/04/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.