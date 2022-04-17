The besieged Ukrainian port city has been under bombardment for weeks.

There's no sign that the Ukrainian soldiers defending the port city have heeded a Russian demand to surrender as a deadline passed. We hear from Simon Shuster, a reporter who’s currently in Kyiv and has been talking to one of the soldiers still holding out in Mariupol.

Also in the programme: how a Ukrainian celebrity chef is feeding refugees with big bowls of beetroot-based food during the war; and we'll hear about happiness, Finland-style.

(Photo: An Ukrainian flag near a destroyed building in Mariupol. Credit: Reuters)