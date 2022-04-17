Main content
Mariupol ignores Russia surrender deadline
The besieged Ukrainian port city has been under bombardment for weeks.
There's no sign that the Ukrainian soldiers defending the port city have heeded a Russian demand to surrender as a deadline passed. We hear from Simon Shuster, a reporter who’s currently in Kyiv and has been talking to one of the soldiers still holding out in Mariupol.
Also in the programme: how a Ukrainian celebrity chef is feeding refugees with big bowls of beetroot-based food during the war; and we'll hear about happiness, Finland-style.
(Photo: An Ukrainian flag near a destroyed building in Mariupol. Credit: Reuters)
Last on
Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 12:06GMTBBC World Service