Despite an apparent shift in the focus of the conflict in Ukraine to the south and east of the country, Russia has targeted the capital Kyiv for a second successive day and explosions have also been heard in the western city of Lviv.

We hear from a resident of Kyiv, who recounts how the rocket attacks have affected the city.

Also in the programme: we hear how people are trying to rebuild their lives in the ​Ukrainian town of Bucha - where hundreds of people were killed - and the World Food Programme warns the war in Ukraine will have an impact on food supplies in other vulnerable countries in the coming months.

(Photo shows smoke rising over Darnytskyi District of Kyiv, Ukraine on April 16, 2022. Credit: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)