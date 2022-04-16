Main content

Russia bombs Kyiv for a second consecutive day

Despite an apparent shift in the conflict to the south and east of Ukraine, Russia has continued to target Ukraine's capital.

Despite an apparent shift in the focus of the conflict in Ukraine to the south and east of the country, Russia has targeted the capital Kyiv for a second successive day and explosions have also been heard in the western city of Lviv.

We hear from a resident of Kyiv, who recounts how the rocket attacks have affected the city.

Also in the programme: we hear how people are trying to rebuild their lives in the ​Ukrainian town of Bucha - where hundreds of people were killed - and the World Food Programme warns the war in Ukraine will have an impact on food supplies in other vulnerable countries in the coming months.

(Photo shows smoke rising over Darnytskyi District of Kyiv, Ukraine on April 16, 2022. Credit: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russia strikes military-industrial facilities in Kyiv

Next

17/04/2022 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.