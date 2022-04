Missiles hit the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital with several wounded

Russia's defence ministry claims the missile strikes targeted a military plant in the capital Kyiv.

Also on the programme: will Elon Musk swallow Twitter's poison pill? And it's 20 years since the hit film about women's football, Bend It Like Beckham.

