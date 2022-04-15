Main content

Mariupol: Ukraine says Russian soldiers exhuming bodies

City officials in Mariupol say Russian occupiers have begun exhuming bodies buried in the yards of residential blocks.

Officials in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol say Russian soldiers are exhuming the bodies of civilians they themselves killed - the city authorities claim the Russians are trying to cover up war crimes.

Also on the programme: the mayor of Durban talks about the flooding that has killed hundreds and caused widespread destruction; and we hear from one of the lawyers for the family in Michigan who say their black son was "executed" by a white police officer.

(Image: A view shows Illich Iron and Steel Works factory in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on 14 April 2022. Credit: Reuters/Ermochenko)

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

