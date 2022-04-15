Tensions are high in the holy city of Jerusalem after violence between Israeli police and Palestinian protestors left more than one hundred and fifty people injured. We hear the latest from there.

Also on the programme, Russia says it's attacked a factory in Kyiv producing the missiles which Ukraine says it used against Russia's Black Sea flagship. We'll get Ukrainian reaction to the Moskva's sinking; And how cacti, famous for liking hot and dry conditions, are actually facing a severe threat from global warming.

(Photo: Palestinians shout slogans following clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City, Credit: REUTERS/Ammar Awad