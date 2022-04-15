Main content

Violence in Jerusalem's Holy Sites

Israeli police and Palestinian Protestors clash during overlapping religious festivals.

Tensions are high in the holy city of Jerusalem after violence between Israeli police and Palestinian protestors left more than one hundred and fifty people injured. We hear the latest from there.

Also on the programme, Russia says it's attacked a factory in Kyiv producing the missiles which Ukraine says it used against Russia's Black Sea flagship. We'll get Ukrainian reaction to the Moskva's sinking; And how cacti, famous for liking hot and dry conditions, are actually facing a severe threat from global warming.

(Photo: Palestinians shout slogans following clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City, Credit: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Zelensky: European countries that buy Russian oil are "earning their money in other people's blood"

Next

15/04/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.