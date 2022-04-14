Main content
Zelensky: European countries that buy Russian oil are "earning their money in other people's blood"
Zelensky condemns Germany and Hungary, accusing them of blocking efforts to embargo Russian energy sales
Speaking to the BBC, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused European countries that continue to buy Russian oil of "earning their money in other people's blood".
Also in the programme, Britain has signed a deal with Rwanda under which some people seeking asylum in the UK will be sent to Rwanda. And, Elon Musk has launched a hostile take-over bid for Twitter for $43 billion.
