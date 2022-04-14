Ukraine says one of its its home-grown "Neptune" missiles has hit and significantly damaged Russia's Black Sea flagship missile cruiser "Moskva" off the coast of Odesa.

Ukraine says one of its its home-grown "Neptune" missiles has hit and seriously damaged Russia's Black Sea flagship missile cruiser "Moskva" off the coast of Odesa - while Russia says the ship has been evacuated following a fire onboard. We hear how significant this is, militarily and in terms of morale on both sides.

Also in the programme: Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel announces a new policy to send some male asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing and possible resettlement - but is it legal? We hear from the Rwandan government. And we report from Brazil's capital on how President Jair Bolsonaro has been using the war in Ukraine as an excuse to push forward a bill that would allow mining on indigenous land.

(Image: Russia's Balck Sea flagship, the guided missile cruiser "Moskva" ("Moscow") sails through Istanbul in June 2021 / Credit: Reuters)