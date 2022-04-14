Main content

Ukraine: Russia's flagship "hit by missile"

Ukraine says one of its its home-grown "Neptune" missiles has hit and significantly damaged Russia's Black Sea flagship missile cruiser "Moskva" off the coast of Odesa.

Ukraine says one of its its home-grown "Neptune" missiles has hit and seriously damaged Russia's Black Sea flagship missile cruiser "Moskva" off the coast of Odesa - while Russia says the ship has been evacuated following a fire onboard. We hear how significant this is, militarily and in terms of morale on both sides.

Also in the programme: Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel announces a new policy to send some male asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing and possible resettlement - but is it legal? We hear from the Rwandan government. And we report from Brazil's capital on how President Jair Bolsonaro has been using the war in Ukraine as an excuse to push forward a bill that would allow mining on indigenous land.

(Image: Russia's Balck Sea flagship, the guided missile cruiser "Moskva" ("Moscow") sails through Istanbul in June 2021 / Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Is Ukraine losing its grip on Mariupol?

Next

14/04/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.