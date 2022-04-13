Main content

Is Ukraine losing its grip on Mariupol?

Russia says more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines have surrendered in the port city.

Russia says more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines have handed themselves over in the port city of Mariupol. Ukraine says there's been no surrender. We hear from our correspondent who has just been in the region.

Also in the programme: we look at President Biden's use of the word genocide to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine; and massive floods in South Africa's main port city Durban have left more than 300 people dead.

(Photo: A residential building in Mariupol damaged during the war in Ukraine. Credit: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko)

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Russia claims Ukrainian surrender in Mariupol

14/04/2022 13:06 GMT

  Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

