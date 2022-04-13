Russia says more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines have surrendered in the port city.

Russia says more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines have handed themselves over in the port city of Mariupol. Ukraine says there's been no surrender. We hear from our correspondent who has just been in the region.

Also in the programme: we look at President Biden's use of the word genocide to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine; and massive floods in South Africa's main port city Durban have left more than 300 people dead.

(Photo: A residential building in Mariupol damaged during the war in Ukraine. Credit: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko)