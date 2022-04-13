Main content

Russia claims Ukrainian surrender in Mariupol

Russia says that over a thousand Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in the south-eastern city of Mariupol where Russia is continuing its bombardment for the sixth week.

The Russian government says that over a thousand Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in the south-eastern city of Mariupol.

We'll hear from an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol about the situation in the city where Russia is continuing its bombardment for the sixth week.

Also in the programme: a military analyst addresses fighting in the east of Ukraine and how the conflict is likely to advance; and after US president Joe Biden called Russia's invasion -- for the first time -- a genocide, how does one go about defining such an event?

(Photo shows pro-Russian troops using an armoured vehicle in Mariupol. Credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Ukraine: Russian offensive continues in Donbas

13/04/2022 20:06 GMT

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

