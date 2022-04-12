Main content

Ukraine: Russian offensive continues in Donbas

Widespread allegations of Russian soldiers raping Ukrainian women

There have been serious, but unverified, allegations emerging that Russia has used chemical weapons in its siege of Mariupol in the south-east of Ukraine. We hear from Yuriy Sak, an advisor to Ukraine's Defence Minister.

Also on the programme: British prime minister Boris Johnson and his finance minister have been fined by police for breaking Covid rules; and the challenges faced by the first ever all-women newsroom in Somalia.

(Photo: The memorial "Alley of Angels" in Donetsk commemorating the children of Donbas killed during the war Credit: EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY)

