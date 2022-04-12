There have been serious, but unverified, allegations emerging that Russia has used chemical weapons in its siege of Mariupol in the south-east of Ukraine. We hear from Yuriy Sak, an advisor to Ukraine's Defence Minister.

Also on the programme: British prime minister Boris Johnson and his finance minister have been fined by police for breaking Covid rules; and the challenges faced by the first ever all-women newsroom in Somalia.

(Photo: The memorial "Alley of Angels" in Donetsk commemorating the children of Donbas killed during the war Credit: EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY)