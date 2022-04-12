Main content

Ukraine conflict: Russian soldiers accused of rape

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The Russians have withdrawn from areas around Kyiv, but they've left deeply wounded lives that might never recover from the trauma. The BBC has heard first-hand testimony and found evidence of Ukrainian women being raped by invading soldiers. Yogita Limaye's report contains distressing material. We also hear from Pramila Patten, the UN special representative for sexual violence.

President Vladimir Putin has described Russia's military objectives in Ukraine as noble, six weeks after he launched an invasion in which large numbers of civilians have been killed.

A senior British rabbi on a multi-faith visit to Ukraine gives us his reaction to the Russian Orthodox Church condoning Putin's invasion.

And, police in Britain will fine the prime minister and the finance minister for breaking their own government's Covid lockdown rule.

(Photo: Anna (we have changed her real name and identity), is 50 years old and one of the victims, says Russians killer her husband. She buried him in their garden. Credit: BBC)

