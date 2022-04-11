Main content

Pakistan gets a new PM after week-long uncertainty

Shehbaz Sharif has been sworn in as prime minister, after the ousting of Imran Khan.

Shehbaz Sharif has been sworn in as the new prime minister of Pakistan, after the ousting of Imran Khan. One of Mr Sharif's supporters tells us that he is realistic about the challenges facing the country.

Also in the programme: The Austrian chancellor says he was left with no positive impression after his face-to-face talks with President Putin over the war in Ukraine.

And we'll look ahead to the French presidential election run-off as Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen aim to pick up the losing candidates' voters .. but many of them say they'll stay at home.

(Photo: Shehbaz Sharif (centre) led an opposition alliance to vote Imran Khan out. Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Macron targets Le Pen as run-off campaign begins

Next

12/04/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.