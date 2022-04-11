Shehbaz Sharif has been sworn in as prime minister, after the ousting of Imran Khan.

Shehbaz Sharif has been sworn in as the new prime minister of Pakistan, after the ousting of Imran Khan. One of Mr Sharif's supporters tells us that he is realistic about the challenges facing the country.

Also in the programme: The Austrian chancellor says he was left with no positive impression after his face-to-face talks with President Putin over the war in Ukraine.

And we'll look ahead to the French presidential election run-off as Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen aim to pick up the losing candidates' voters .. but many of them say they'll stay at home.

