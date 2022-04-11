Main content

Macron targets Le Pen as run-off campaign begins

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Emmanuel Macron is meeting voters in northern France as he begins his presidential run-off campaign against the far-right leader Marine Le Pen. We get the latest from Paris and speak to Laetitia Avia - MP and spokesperson for President Macron's La République en Marche party.

Parliament in Pakistan is selecting a new prime minister at a chaotic session, following the ousting of Imran Khan.

And, Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, says tens-of-thousands of people are likely to have died during the Russian siege of Mariupol.

(Photo: Emmanuel Macron's first trip after the initial round was to Denain. Credit: Getty Images)

