We hear reaction to projections from the first round of the presidential election in France. Based on a sample of ballots the projections suggest President Emmanuel Macron will face the far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a run-off in two weeks time.

Also, Imran Khan is ousted as Pakistan’s Prime Minister after a vote of no confidence, hours after his party tried to delay it. And we go to Mexico where the public has the opportunity to remove a sitting president today, in a recall referendum on Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

(Photo: French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election, reacts on stage after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election, in Paris, France, April 10, 2022. Credit: Reuters/Benoit Tessier)