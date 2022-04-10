Main content

Imran Khan removed as Pakistan’s Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif is frontrunner to become Pakistan's next Prime Minister

The frontrunner to become Pakistan's next prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has hailed a new beginning for the country after Imran Khan was removed from the post by parliament. The chamber will hold a vote on Monday to replace Mr Khan.

Also in the programme: we look ahead to the French presidential elections; how Russian soldiers have been using rape as a weapon of war in Ukraine; and the Ukrainian Olympian turned border guard.

(Photo: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan. CREDIT: REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir/File Photo)

