Shehbaz Sharif is frontrunner to become Pakistan's next Prime Minister

The frontrunner to become Pakistan's next prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has hailed a new beginning for the country after Imran Khan was removed from the post by parliament. The chamber will hold a vote on Monday to replace Mr Khan.

Also in the programme: we look ahead to the French presidential elections; how Russian soldiers have been using rape as a weapon of war in Ukraine; and the Ukrainian Olympian turned border guard.

(Photo: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan. CREDIT: REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir/File Photo)