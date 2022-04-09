Boris Johnson has held talks in Kyiv with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky

The British prime minister, Boris Johnson, has offered Ukraine armoured vehicles and other military hardware during talks in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

After weeks of political turmoil Imran Khan has been ousted as prime minister of Pakistan after losing a vote of confidence in parliament.

And, Colombians mark Victims Day as violence from armed groups has affected more than a quarter million people in the last two months.

(Photo: Ukraine's President Zelenskiy welcomes British PM Johnson walk in central Kyiv 09/04/2022 Reuters)