Russia shakes up its military leadership in Ukraine

The West says Moscow has appointed a general who commanded Russian forces in Syria

Russia is reported to have reorganised its military leadership in Ukraine, with Gen Alexander Dvornikov given overall charge. We look at what this means on the ground.

Also on the programme:

Revelations emerge of the efforts made to keep Chernobyl power station safe after the Russians captured it; France is preparing to vote tomorrow and the gap between President Macron and his opponent Marin Le Pen has narrowed in the last few days.

(Photo: A lone pro-Russia soldier by the ruins of a damaged building, Mariupol, 07 Apr 2022
07/04/2022 Credit: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

