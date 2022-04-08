Main content

Ukraine: Biden blames Russia for 'horrific atrocity' at train station

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Ukraine says at least 50 people are dead and dozens wounded after rockets hit a train station in the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine. US President Joe Biden accuses Russia of carrying out the attack, describing it as a 'horrific atrocity'. Thousands of people were at the station at the time as they fled Russian attacks, officials say. We have an interview with the mayor of Kramatorsk.

The UN's top humanitarian official on negotiating with Moscow and bringing relief to Ukraine.

And in Sunday's presidential electoin in France, will Emmanuel Macron's main challenger in the presidential election be tainted by her ties to Russia?

(Photo: Tens of thousands of people have used Kramatorsk station in recent days to escape eastern Ukraine. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Dozens dead after railway station hit by rocket

Next

09/04/2022 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.