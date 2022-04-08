Ukraine says at least 50 people are dead and dozens wounded after rockets hit a train station in the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine. US President Joe Biden accuses Russia of carrying out the attack, describing it as a 'horrific atrocity'. Thousands of people were at the station at the time as they fled Russian attacks, officials say. We have an interview with the mayor of Kramatorsk.

The UN's top humanitarian official on negotiating with Moscow and bringing relief to Ukraine.

And in Sunday's presidential electoin in France, will Emmanuel Macron's main challenger in the presidential election be tainted by her ties to Russia?

(Photo: Tens of thousands of people have used Kramatorsk station in recent days to escape eastern Ukraine. Credit: Getty Images)