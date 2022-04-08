Main content

Dozens dead after railway station hit by rocket

Russia denies involvement in the strike on Kramatorsk

A missile strike on a railway station packed with civilians escaping the fighting in eastern Ukraine has killed dozens of people. The mayor of Kramatorsk said 4,000 people were at the station at the time, mostly women, children and the elderly. Hundreds are reported injured.

Also in the programme: we hear about the humanitarian crisis after six weeks of war in Ukraine from UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths; and we hear from Sri Lanka where the opposition has demanded a no-confidence vote after the economic crisis.

(Photo: A shows the remains of a rocket after a missile strike hit the railway station in Kramatorsk, Donbass region, eastern Ukraine. Credit: BBC).

