Thousands flee eastern Ukraine

Thousands of people have fled eastern Ukraine in advance of an expected Russian offensive in the region.

Hundreds of thousands of people flee eastern Ukraine ahead of an expected Russian offensive. We have a report from the region.

Also in the programme: Russia has been suspended from the UN's Human Rights Council over atrocities in the town of Bucha near Kyiv, and Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan looks likely to be voted out of office after a Supreme Court ruling.

(Photo shows refugees from Mariupol. Credit: European Pressphoto Agency)

Ukraine asks for 'weapons, weapons, weapons'

08/04/2022 13:06 GMT

