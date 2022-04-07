Ukraine's foreign minister has praised Nato for what he said was its strong unity and resolve to take concrete steps to support his country. Dmytro Kuleba has taken part in a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers in Brussels. He made an urgent appeal for more weapons to fight Russia's invading army.

Also in the programme: Yemen’s new Presidential Council; and Ukraine’s Eurovision hopefuls.

(Photo: Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attends a NATO foreign ministers meeting, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Nato headquarters in Brussels. Credit: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)