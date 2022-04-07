Main content

Ukraine asks for 'weapons, weapons, weapons'

Nato foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss military aid.

Ukraine's foreign minister has praised Nato for what he said was its strong unity and resolve to take concrete steps to support his country. Dmytro Kuleba has taken part in a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers in Brussels. He made an urgent appeal for more weapons to fight Russia's invading army.

Also in the programme: Yemen’s new Presidential Council; and Ukraine’s Eurovision hopefuls.

(Photo: Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attends a NATO foreign ministers meeting, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Nato headquarters in Brussels. Credit: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

