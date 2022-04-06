Main content

Ukraine tells civilians in the east to flee or risk death

Fears grow that Russian forces are regrouping to intensify their ongoing offensive.

Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, has called on people living in the eastern regions of Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk to evacuate while they have the chance.

Also on the programme: Russian mercenaries along with the country's military stand accused of the mass killing of civilians in the west African state of Mali; and a breakthrough in the emerging field of biological engineering.

(Picture: Parts of destroyed church lay on the road in the small city of Hostomel. Credit: EPA / Petrashyuk)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

EU under pressure to step up sanction​s against Russia

Next

07/04/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.