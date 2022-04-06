Fears grow that Russian forces are regrouping to intensify their ongoing offensive.

Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, has called on people living in the eastern regions of Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk to evacuate while they have the chance.

Also on the programme: Russian mercenaries along with the country's military stand accused of the mass killing of civilians in the west African state of Mali; and a breakthrough in the emerging field of biological engineering.

(Picture: Parts of destroyed church lay on the road in the small city of Hostomel. Credit: EPA / Petrashyuk)