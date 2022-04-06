Members of the European Parliament have been meeting to discuss​ further EU sanctions targeting Russia, as evidence emerges of atrocities allegedly committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Also on the programme, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International are accusing armed forces in Ethiopia's Amhara region of crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing in a new report. And, scientists have developed skin-like sensitivity for robot fingers which could change the logistics industry.

(Photo: European Parliament session in Strasbourg 06/04/2022 European Pressphoto Agency)