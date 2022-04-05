The Ukrainian president says the Kremlin must be held accountable for its actions in his country. President Zelensky called for Russia to be excluded from the UN Security Council. Moscow's ambassador said the reports were all lies, although several news organisations have verified the killings took place during the Russian occupation.

Also in the programme: two notebooks written by Charles Darwin are returned to Cambridge University Library; and China extends the lockdown of Shanghai as covid cases surge.

(Photo: President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine appears on screen and speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting. CREDIT: EPA/PETER FOLEY)