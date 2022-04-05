Main content

Aftermath of atrocities in Bucha

President Zelensky fears worst atrocities still to be found.

Satellite images released by a US space technology company appear to contradict Moscow's claim that the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha happened after its soldiers had left. President Zelensky is to take his appeal for help to the United Nations.

Also on the programme: The prime minister of Lithuania tells us she is turning anger into action against Russia; and notebooks written by Charles Darwin on his theory of evolution have been anonymously returned to Cambridge University Library more than twenty years after they went missing.

(Image: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky surrounded by Ukrainian servicemen outside Kyiv on 4 April 2022. Credit: Reuters)

